Building a Swim Pond in Moon Lake Park remains on Rice Lake’s aquatic to-do list, but the city may not dive into the project until 2024.

The city has set aside funds to build the $300,000 Swim Pond to the north of the Splash Pad, playground equipment and pavilion out of a $3.2 million bond.

