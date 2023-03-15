Surgery Center

Still under construction to the west of Wisconsin Avenue, CedarCrest Surgery Center and an orthopedics and sports medicine clinic are on schedule to open this summer.

Representatives of Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, land developers and contractors met on Aug. 22 at the construction site with Mayor Justin Fonfara, and members of the City Council and civic organizations to mark the beginning of construction of CedarCrest Surgery Center and a new clinic for Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and other physicians.

