The Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge invites all interested to learn about the Vikings, no not the Minnesota Vikings, but the original Vikings. Who were they? What makes them so unique in history? Where did they go? How did they get there? What did they eat? And the ultimate question: Did the Vikings have horns on their helmets? All these questions will be explored at the Lodge’s February meeting that features a program by Viking expert Dennis Rusinko of the Twin Cities.

The Dovre Lodge will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St. A potluck dinner will be served. Bring your favorite dish or dessert to share. Visitors are always welcome.

