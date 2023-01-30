...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Sons of Norway to share Viking trivia at upcoming meeting
The Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge invites all interested to learn about the Vikings, no not the Minnesota Vikings, but the original Vikings. Who were they? What makes them so unique in history? Where did they go? How did they get there? What did they eat? And the ultimate question: Did the Vikings have horns on their helmets? All these questions will be explored at the Lodge’s February meeting that features a program by Viking expert Dennis Rusinko of the Twin Cities.
The Dovre Lodge will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St. A potluck dinner will be served. Bring your favorite dish or dessert to share. Visitors are always welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.