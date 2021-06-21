The Sons of Norway-Dovre Lodge observed the summer solstice Scandinavian-style at a Midsommer Bonfire Fest on June 19 at Pioneer Village Museum. The bonfire was smaller than usual and closely watched by Bun Hanson.

The event also included Robin Fossum playing the Norwegian national anthem on violin and sisters Mary Dexter and Judy Keilholtz singing a duet in Norwegian. It also awarded Rice Lake High School graduate Per Hanson with a $500 scholarship.

The group has just refinished its Viking ship float, so watch for it at parades this summer.

