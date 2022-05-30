Patriots from babes in buggies to wizened elders congregated on the green slopes of Rice Lake’s Veterans Memorial City Park Monday to remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and to remind themselves that freedom is not free.

Patriotic music rang out from the Bethany Brass, the names of those who had died over the previous year were read, and the Rice Lake Area Veterans Center Honor Guard proudly presented the colors. Not to mention there was the wreath drop plus a surprise helicopter flyover.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments