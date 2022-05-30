SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE,
AND RIVER FALLS.
1 of 3
The Rice Lake Area Veterans Center Honor Guard presents the colors to begin the Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake.
Rice Lake Main Street Association Executive Director DeAnna Westphal urges people to take the Freedom Walk, a stretch of Lakeshore Drive between Knapp and Newton streets adorned with banners honoring 22 service members.
The Rice Lake Area Veterans Center Honor Guard presents the colors to begin the Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Main Street Association Executive Director DeAnna Westphal urges people to take the Freedom Walk, a stretch of Lakeshore Drive between Knapp and Newton streets adorned with banners honoring 22 service members.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
The Bethany Brass played patriotic music at Rice Lake’s Memorial Day service held on the shores of Rice Lake.
Patriots from babes in buggies to wizened elders congregated on the green slopes of Rice Lake’s Veterans Memorial City Park Monday to remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and to remind themselves that freedom is not free.
Patriotic music rang out from the Bethany Brass, the names of those who had died over the previous year were read, and the Rice Lake Area Veterans Center Honor Guard proudly presented the colors. Not to mention there was the wreath drop plus a surprise helicopter flyover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.