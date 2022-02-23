Streets currently not snowplowed until snow reaches a depth of 3 inches will be plowed at 2 inches after the Rice Lake City Council voted to give the streets department more money.
The decision to plow Class III streets at a 3-inch threshold came as a result of department cuts in 2019, said Community Services Department James Anderson at the council’s Tuesday meeting, because the department no longer had “enough bodies” to put into the trucks.
Waiting to plow the streets until they are covered by at least 3 inches saves the city about $1,600 in labor per snow event with an additional $3,600 in equipment savings.
“If you change back it does come with a little bit of cost,” he said.
Nevertheless, Anderson recommended the city plow Class III streets at 2 inches if the department received funds to cover the costs. The council also wanted to see the snow plowed into the center of the streets, although Anderson said residents would have to understand the resulting snow ridges would be a lower priority for clearing.
The council voted unanimously to go back to plowing Class III streets at 2 inches, as well as plow snow into the center of the road on boulevard streets. The street department will get $15,460 from the contingency portion of the General Fund. The funds will be prorated through the end of this winter so the policy can start immediately.
Parking prohibited ordinance
The council voted 6-2 to amend the parking prohibited ordinance.
In a September meeting, Councilman Harlan Dodge asked the council to consider amending the ordinance to restrict parking in the city right-of-way to eliminate vehicles placed on boulevards.
Councilman Dan Lawler said people may need to park there during the winter as they have no other choice. Older homes are smaller and they may only have one garage.
“These are all people paying taxes, they have to have an option,” Lawler said.
The councilman recommended a compromise such as allowing people to park on boulevards during winter or going to odd/even side parking during winter months.
Councilman Mark O’Brien agreed, saying people could park on boulevards during the same months when winter parking was in effect.
Dodge explained he had concerns about boulevard parking because of snowplow safety, and safety for firefighters and police in cases of emergency. Plus the cars are an eyesore. Many homeowners have fenced in backyards but they could eliminate the barrier and park there.
But others on the council responded that people might then just park in front yards if boulevard parking is eliminated.
Councilman Cory Schnacky agreed with Lawler and O’Brien, saying the city can’t enforce where residents put their cars.
The motion that prevailed was to prevent boulevard parking in summer but not in winter according to the timeframe of wintertime parking but without the conditions of 2-6 a.m. Dodge and Councilwoman Gina Sookiayak dissented.
In other actions, the council:
- Tabled discussion of amending the budget to put $10,000 toward the development of a city Facebook presence. Councilman Doug Edwardsen recommended putting the funds toward improving the website instead.
- Tabled discussion on opening a conversation between the council and the public about possibly restructuring the Fire Department to address budget deficits without significantly impacting services. Schnacky, who brought this forward, hopes people chime in with their opinions.
- Tabled discussion over participating financially on a Barron County project to improve safety at the Highway O/Decker Street intersection. The cost is estimated at $596,796, with HSIP funds covering 90% with a local match of 10%. The county proposes the city split the local share evenly with it, which would cost Rice Lake $29,840, and take on some maintenance duties. The county has a proposed redesign of the intersection, but Anderson wants to meet with the county to discuss less modifications to the plans to reduce expenses. The project will require a public meeting.
In the consent agenda, the council:
- Approved changing the date of the Aug. 9 meeting to Aug. 11 and the Nov. 8 council meeting to Nov. 11 to avoid the meetings falling on election days.
- Approved the purchase of picnic tables, a commercial tractor, mower deck and snow blower.
- Set 2022 cost-of-living adjustments for non-represented employees.
