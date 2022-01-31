Snowmobile Pledge Ride raises $12,912

Back row, from left: Bob Herring, Barry Ausen, Mike Kastner, Roger Keller, Ray Roubal, Ken Schneider, Brian Rezac, Rusty Johnson, Kayla Hauck, Cooper Berlin, Dennis Crawford, Larry Riemenschneider, Rodney LeBlanc, Harlen Dodge. Front row, from left: David Voller, Myron Anderson, Pete Schneider, Jacqui Schneider, Delores Buesser, Paul Buesser, Brent Thunberg, Bruce Thunberg. Seated: Brady Hauck, Isabella Hauck.

 Photo submitted

Seventeen snowmobilers from the Rice Lake area participated in the 27th annual Snowmobile Pledge Ride to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children on Jan. 22. The group raised $12,912 in pledges and enjoyed an 80-mile snowmobile ride. They were then awarded with a banquet at the Rice Lake Elks Club that included guest speakers and prizes. This annual event is co-sponsored by the Rice Lake Snow & Dirt Club and the Indianhead Shrine Club and has now raised a total of more than $325,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. All sponsors and pledge givers who made this event possible are appreciated.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments