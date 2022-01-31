Snowmobile Pledge Ride raises $12,912

Seventeen snowmobilers from the Rice Lake area participated in the 27th annual Snowmobile Pledge Ride to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children on Jan. 22. The group raised $12,912 in pledges and enjoyed an 80-mile snowmobile ride. They were then awarded with a banquet at the Rice Lake Elks Club that included guest speakers and prizes. This annual event is co-sponsored by the Rice Lake Snow & Dirt Club and the Indianhead Shrine Club and has now raised a total of more than $325,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. All sponsors and pledge givers who made this event possible are appreciated.
