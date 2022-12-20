Snake Discovery presents reptiles and amphibians that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home at a special program at the Rice Lake Public Library on Friday at noon. The public  is invited to watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths and more. There will be time to touch and hold the reptiles for a truly hands-on experience.

The library will be closed Friday through Monday for the Christmas holiday. It will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. It is closed again Monday, Jan. 2, reopening Tuesday, Jan. 3.

