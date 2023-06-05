The Fairtime Chapel is celebrating its 40th year of sharing the gospel and patriotism through music at the Barron County Fair.

"We are excited to line up another great set of musicians to play during the day for fairgoers," said new coordinator Emily Hagen. "All musicians, of all ages, are invited to share their gospel or patriotic music. Musicians receive free admission to the fair for the day of their scheduled performance. Scheduled times can be 30 minutes or up to two hours for a group."

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments