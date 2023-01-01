Shoppers help Claire's reach $1,000 goal for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett encourages Claire's manager Cassandra Moen in the store's drive to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Shoppers of Claire's in the Cedar Mall this holiday season had the opportunity to help children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by rounding up their purchase amount and/or giving a larger donation in the company promotion.

Local manager Cassandra Moen said the company has a tradition of helping hospitalized children during the holidays. For the past 10 years she has set a $1,000 goal for the Rice Lake store to raise, but it has never reached it.

