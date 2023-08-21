Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes Kent Shifferd on Sunday to share his insights as he introduces his most recent book project “Betraying Jesus: the Tragedy Of Christian Violence.”

Why was Jesus, who taught love and compassion, so badly betrayed by many of his followers who practiced violence in his name? This contradiction of intent and action has mystified many through the centuries. What is there to do about it?

  

