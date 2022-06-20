The Barron County Sheriff's Department and the state Department of Natural Resources are on Red Cedar Lake searching for a missing boater.

People will see a heavy presence of law enforcement boats in the area, please use no wake in the areas of the where lake rescue workers are searching or stay out of the area. "We are searching for an adult male in the water," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release.

