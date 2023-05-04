Barron County Retired Educators meet Thursday, May 11. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff members are invited to the NUE Office Building, 16 W. John St. in Rice Lake.

Visiting starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, a meat and cheese tray, and pastries. There will be a “kitty” to cover the cost of refreshments — with a suggested donation of $3.50/person.

