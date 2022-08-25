Isabella Vogle

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice of a young girl who is missing or a runaway and is believed to be headed toward Birchwood.

Isabella O. Vogle, 14, is 5’4” and 100 lbs. It is unknown what she is wearing or to which address in Birchwood she is headed. She was last seen on Wednesday.

