A convicted sex offender will be released into Barron County on Oct. 11, but no residential address was given as he will be homeless.

Joshua Studer, 39, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of the child-child enticement on Oct. 8, 2019, according to a news release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

