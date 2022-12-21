Romaine Robert Quinn

CAMERON — Senator-elect Romaine Robert Quinn of the 25th District announced his committee assignments for the 2023-2024 session of the Wisconsin State Legislature, which will begin in January.

Quinn will chair the Committee on Housing, Rural Issues & Forestry. He will serve as vice-chair of the Committee on Education. Additional committee assignments include the Committee on Agriculture & Tourism, Committee on Utilities & Technology, the Joint Legislative Council, and Joint Committee on Information Policy & Technology.

