...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
featured
Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel funding for abortion seekers
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has introduced a bill that would provide federal funding grants to pay for travel-related expenses for people seeking abortions. But despite their support for the effort, abortion rights advocates say it's unlikely to get through Congress, where the House of Representatives will soon be controlled by Republicans.
The Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act would set up a grant program for $350 million per year for the next five years, distributing the funds through nonprofits and community organizations that assist abortion seekers.
