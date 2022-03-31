A Comstock woman faces a criminal damage to property felony charge after police say she got upset with her live-in boyfriend and trashed their residence, causing more than $30,000 in damages.

Johnna M. Devall, 42, was charged with criminal damage to property (over $2,500) on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court.

