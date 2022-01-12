The Rice Lake Board of Education met Monday, led by Vice President Steve Bowman in the absence of President Keven Jensen. On a recommendation from the Compensation Committee, they discussed raising substitute pay in an effort to stay competitive among area school districts.
Bowman said it is difficult to find people for anything. He said the committee is suggesting paying substitutes $125 for a full day and $65 for a half day and paraprofessional subs $100 for a full day and $55 for a half day.
As an added incentive, the committee suggests those substitutes who work at least 10 days in the district get a raise of $150 for a full day and $80 for a half day, starting on their 11th day. Likewise, it is recommending that paraprofessional substitutes get $110 for a full day and $60 for a half day after 10 days.
Board and committee member Bert Richard said he would like to amend it to starting the increased pay after five days. Board member Josh Estreen asked if that was discussed at the committee meeting. Richard said no, it was an afterthought he had. Bowman asked that it be put on the board’s next agenda as an action item.
In other business, the board:• Accepted the resignations of Anna Barthen, special education teacher at Tainter Elementary School; Laura Brambilla, full-time substitute teacher at the Middle School; and Tyler Moore, head softball coach; Taylor Hanvelt, girls golf coach, and Ryan DeNucci, JV baseball coach, all at the high school. After closed session, it accepted the resignation of Kati Ann Dussl, a support aide.
• Approved the hiring of kitchen assistants Beth Grocke and Pamela Scalzo at the high school, and Amber Goertzen at the middle school; and Tony Johnson, JV hockey coach.• Authorized $8,000 in radio advertising and $8,000 for the Donovan Group’s proposal for communication services, as recommended by the Public Relations Committee.
• Acknowledged those receiving Student Recognition Awards including Dellani Peet, a kindergartner at Hilltop Elementary School; Dezzlynn Scribner, a first-grader at Tainter Elementary School; Jaxon Barahona, a third-grader at Haugen Elementary School; Lucas Roux, eighth-grader at the Middle School; and Jacob McDonald, a ninth-grader at the High School.
