School board candidate profile: Don Cuskey

My name is Don Cuskey. I am a lifelong resident of Rice Lake and have owned a business here for 32 years.

I graduated from RLHS in 1982 and both of my children also were educated in the RLASD. In the past, I served on the Rice Lake School Board from 2006-2018.

