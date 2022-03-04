If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of progressive dementia, and would like to increase your confidence, better understand the disease process and learn strategies for addressing the many situations that arise, the Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering the Savvy Caregiver program.  The six-week series of two-hour sessions is held Mondays, March 21 – April 25, from 5-7 p.m., and will provide caregivers with skills, knowledge and techniques needed to provide care to a person (most often a friend, or family member) who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (or any progressive dementia).

Savvy Caregiver is an evidenced-based curriculum developed by Dr. Kenneth Hepburn and colleagues at the University of Minnesota. Grounded in research, this educational series teaches strategies, practical real-world skills, and helps to reduce stress, both in the caregiver and the person for whom care is being provided. Savvy Caregiver increases the caregiver’s sense of competence, and well-being even though there may be little experience.

