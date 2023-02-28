Rusk County has issued a missing endangered person alert for a Sheldon man whose vehicle was seen in Barron at the beginning of last week.

According to the alert, Jason Johnson, 37, was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon on Feb. 19. He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since. It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family. He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ. His vehicle was spotted in Barron between Feb. 20-23, and it was confirmed he stayed in Millston from Feb. 24-26.

