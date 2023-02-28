...SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over western Minnesota this evening and
spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota through western
Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending Wednesday
afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will see 2 to
6 inches, with local amounts as high as 7 inches possible near
Alexandria and Long Prairie. Areas most likely to receive in
excess of 3 inches of snow include those . A Winter Weather
Advisory continues to be in effect for locations along and north of a line
from Montevideo to the Twin Cities in Minnesota, to Eau Claire in
Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Rusk County has issued a missing endangered person alert for a Sheldon man whose vehicle was seen in Barron at the beginning of last week.
According to the alert, Jason Johnson, 37, was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon on Feb. 19. He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since. It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family. He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ. His vehicle was spotted in Barron between Feb. 20-23, and it was confirmed he stayed in Millston from Feb. 24-26.
