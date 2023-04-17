The public is invited to a book signing by author Scott Roux on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Senior Center, 12 W. Humbird St. A limited number of his book, "Everything Has Meaning" will be available. Cost is $20 with $5 of each sale going to the senior center.

The book's subhead is "What the tree stand murders taught me about life, death and destiny." Through stories of the past and hope for the future, he shares how he has found meaning in everything he has encountered in life.

