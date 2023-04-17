...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Barron, Dunn and Pepin Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The public is invited to a book signing by author Scott Roux on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Senior Center, 12 W. Humbird St. A limited number of his book, "Everything Has Meaning" will be available. Cost is $20 with $5 of each sale going to the senior center.
Every moment — be it joyful or heartbreaking — brings a person closer to who they are, says …
The book's subhead is "What the tree stand murders taught me about life, death and destiny." Through stories of the past and hope for the future, he shares how he has found meaning in everything he has encountered in life.
