Quanex Roof

The roof of the Quanex building in Rice Lake partially collapsed Saturday morning.

 Photo submitted

Heavy snow is being blamed for a partial roof collapse at a Rice Lake manufacturing business on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the Rice Lake Fire Department was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. for a fire alarm at Quanex Building Products Corp., 311 West Coleman St.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments