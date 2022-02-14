RLHS Drama Club sets Feb. 25-26 comedy

Pictured, left to right, are Kyle Kringle, Hanna Johnson, Julia Moran-Cherney, Braden Stager, Kylie Gibson, Djanko Shuler-Masci, Logan Stager, Jordan Otradovec, Richie Pimentel, Evey Nicpon, Ellyn Gargulak, Katyln Polzin, Hunter Vleck. Not pictured: John Arneson, Carson Donze, Evelyn Easton, Nolan Tomesh, Brendyn Otradovec, Rylee Phillps and Hunter Wendt.

 Photo submitted

The Rice Lake High School Drama Club presents “Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. The show is sponsored in part by Moose Family Center and Lodge 402. It is a fast-paced comedy about those who are not the heroes of the story, but happen to be there too. They find friendship and bravery when they need it most.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, students are free. Tickets are sold at the door for general audience seating. The location is at Northern Star Theatre Company, 12 W. Marshall St.,Rice Lake.

The RLHS Advanced Engineering Students designed and made wands to use in the show.

