Gas Prices Rice Lake

Gas prices in Rice Lake have risen to $4.89 as of Tuesday. The trend of ever rising prices is expected to continue throughout the nation, and locally people are feeling the pinch.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

Gas prices are going up, forcing people to adapt and feel the pain for others who may not have the fortune to easily ride the rising tide.

On Saturday average national prices rose to $5.004, according to AAA, and analysts say they are likely to go higher. The surge is attributed primarily to the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas hits $5 a gallon for the first time. Here's how it got here and what's ahead

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments