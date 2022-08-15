A Rice Lake woman pleaded not guilty to charges including fleeing an officer and first-offense operating while intoxicated on Aug. 10 in Barron County Circuit Court.

Lyndsay M. Kopping, 34, was arraigned to address a felony charge of attempting to flee an officer, plus an OWI and operating with a PAC greater than 0.15, first offense, which are traffic forfeitures.

