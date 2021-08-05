A Rice Lake woman facing charges of child abuse-intentionally causing harm, causing mental harm to a child and false imprisonment pleaded not guilty to all three counts Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court.
The charges were filed against April A. Adas, 49, on April 21 after an investigation by the Rice Lake Police Department.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 29-30.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services sent a child protective service report to an investigator.
DHHS had received information from a mandatory reporter on Jan. 13 that expressed concerns for the 7-year-old child who Adas was caring for as a guardian.
The child had moved in with the defendant in October 2019 and she later obtained permanent guardianship. The child’s older half-siblings, a 15- and a 16-year-old, also moved in with the defendant.
One of the siblings was forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Eau Claire on April 6 and said around June or July 2020 she first saw the defendant hurt the child. The defendant had hit the child very hard on the bare buttocks after he had gotten into something and he was screaming and crying.
The 7-year-old also was forensically interviewed on April 6 and said the defendant would lock him in the basement because he kept waking up at night. The child said the lights would be off and the basement was scary and bugs were down there.
The boy further stated that it was wet in the basement because the pipes were leaking and he’d have to go to the bathroom in his bed.
One of the child’s older siblings said at one time the boy was trying to get out of the basement and the defendant was using her body to keep the basement door shut. The sibling said the defendant was laughing while the child cried and screamed, “Let me out. Let me out.”
The older sibling said the defendant used the basement as punishment from around July 2020 until the child was removed from the home.
All three children said at one point the defendant put a sock in the child’s mouth. She also would get angry about the way the he chewed and would grab his face, leaving red finger marks, to forcefully make him chew faster.
One of the older siblings said the child was not allowed to get up from the table until all of his food was gone. He was so scared of the defendant that one or two times he urinated on himself instead of leaving the table to go to the bathroom. If the child urinated on himself, the defendant made him sleep on the floor but put one of the older siblings in charge of moving him to the couch if they knew anyone from Child Protective Services was coming to the house.
The investigator said she received photographs from DHHS of the basement and basement door and she took her own photos while executing a search warrant. The investigator said the description given by an older sibling was consistent with what she had observed.
If convicted of physical abuse of a child, Adas faces a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to six years or both.
If convicted of causing mental harm to a child she faces a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 12½ years or both.
If convicted of false imprisonment, she faces a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to six years or both.
