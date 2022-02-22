A Rice Lake senior has her dream career already picked out and it lies in politics. And when dawn breaks during the first week in March in Madison, she will be taking a step toward that future as she takes part in the Wisconsin Senate Scholars Program.
Senior Anna Leamy grew up watching the news, she said, and learned to love debate and give speeches in school. They have forged a desire to enter politics upon graduation, although she has not yet picked out a school.
But she does have experience in the political arena interning with Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, State Representative Dave Armstrong, and many other local attorneys at the beginning of this school year, said Jennifer L. Helstad, social studies teacher with the Rice Lake Area School District when she nominated Leamy for the honor.
Only 33 juniors and seniors in the state are chosen for the weeklong journey through the inner workings of the Wisconsin Senate. Helstad cited several reasons why Leamy deserved the honor.
“Anna absolutely fits the requirement as having ‘outstanding academic qualifications,’” Helstad wrote. “She has received our school’s academic achievement award each year of high school so far, and she is on track to graduate summa cum laude. She has earned these academic achievements while taking the most challenging courses our high school offers, even before most students her age.”
Leamy also demonstrates the Senate Scholar’s expectation for their students to “perform tasks with a high degree of responsibility,” Helstad continued. She has taken part in a unique internship opportunity through the school, is a leader in gymnastics, and volunteers in the community.
In October, Leamy traveled to Madison with Armstrong as he met with other legislators on a bill he co-sponsored.
Armstrong lauded Leamy’s choice as a scholar, and Leamy appreciated the time she spent with him in Madison when he explained how the capitol worked, gave her a tour and sat in on a press conference in one of the coveted spots behind the lectern.
“He was so easy to talk to,” Leamy said of the Assembly representative from Rice Lake.
During the program, Leamy will delve further into Senate workings by interning as a messenger or Senate floor session, learning how to draft a bill and understanding the intended result, among other things.
Although she intends to go to school in law with an eye toward a future in politics, there’s one avenue she doesn’t foresee herself taking.
“I don’t see myself running for office,” she said. “I see myself behind the scenes.”
