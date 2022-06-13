Rice Lake postmaster sworn in

Melissa Pingel, right, is sworn in by her former boss, Dustie Richter, left, as the 23rd postmaster of the Rice Lake Post Office while her husband, Troy, holds the Bible.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

Although she was appointed postmaster of the Rice Lake Post Office in December, Melissa Pingel was officially sworn in Friday on the building’s front steps before co-workers, family and friends.

Pingel has served 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service, starting in 1998 as a clerk in Eau Claire, and then rising through the ranks from window clerk to supervisor of the annex in 2015.

