Joseph D. Downing, 44, Rice Lake, Resisting/Obstructing Officer-1st, $250.
Chantel A. Ewald, 23, Rice Lake, Possession of Methamphetamine-Paraphernalia, $502.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected this afternoon. * WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the 70s. The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
