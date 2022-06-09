A Rice Lake man who spent 10 years in prison for killing a Clayton man while driving drunk in 2010 pleaded not guilty to felony fifth-offense operating while intoxicated on Wednesday.

Lee R. Namtvedt, 44, was charged Feb. 1 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court and entered the plea at his arraignment.

