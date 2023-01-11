A Rice Lake man was sentenced to one year of probation on Tuesday for felony possession of a firearm by a felon after he had pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 18 in Barron County Circuit Court. He also had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-offense operating while intoxicated.

On the OWI count, Thomas L. Greschner, 54, formerly of Cameron, had been sentenced to 20 days in jail with Huber. He also was fined $1,618 with 60 days to pay or set up a payment plan. His driver’s license will be revoked and he must have an ignition interlock system on his vehicle for 18 months.

