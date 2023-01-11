...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
A Rice Lake man was sentenced to one year of probation on Tuesday for felony possession of a firearm by a felon after he had pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 18 in Barron County Circuit Court. He also had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-offense operating while intoxicated.
On the OWI count, Thomas L. Greschner, 54, formerly of Cameron, had been sentenced to 20 days in jail with Huber. He also was fined $1,618 with 60 days to pay or set up a payment plan. His driver’s license will be revoked and he must have an ignition interlock system on his vehicle for 18 months.
