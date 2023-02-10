A Rice Lake man charged with felony injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after police say he caused a two-vehicle crash that injured the driver of the other car pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Patrick D. Langosch, 39, was charged on Oct. 3 with the felony and two misdemeanors — possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia — in Barron County Circuit Court.

