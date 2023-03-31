A Rice Lake man who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated after police say he was found in a hotel lobby carrying a concealed and loaded 9 mm handgun pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday (March 31).

Jeremy L. Best, 44, formerly of Colorado, was charged with the felony and misdemeanor on Oct. 12 in Barron County Circuit Court.

