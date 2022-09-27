A Rice Lake man has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault after police say he had intercourse with a girl younger than 12 on Sept. 10 in a public park during a community festival.

Riley R. Tomesh, 17, was charged with the felony on Sept. 23 in Barron County Circuit Court and could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

