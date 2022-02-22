A Rice Lake man who already faces felony charges from two separate cases filed earlier this year has now been charged with three burglaries and stealing a vehicle.
Dante J. Saal, 21, faces three felony of charges of burglary-building or dwelling, plus one felony charge of taking and driving a vehicle without consent. All four carry modifiers of repeater and party to a crime. The counts were filed Feb. 15 in Barron County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
A neighbor reported a break-in on Jan. 9 at a relative’s property he had been watching in Cameron. It appeared someone had forcibly entered the garage on the property as there was damage to a door, but he was not sure if anything was missing.
Another neighborhood discovered the forced entry the previous day and saw footprints around vehicles and a trailer. He said he didn’t report it at that time. The day the other neighbor reported the damage, the second neighbor said a large overhead door was now wide open that hadn’t been the day before.
A third neighbor thought he had some video footage of a possible suspect and it shows a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the area Jan. 7-9.
The owner of the garage flew back from Texas and told police items stolen or damaged included a Dell laptop with speaker system, and Snap-on vehicle scanner, infrared heat gun, multimeter, torque wrenches and wheel sockets.
During an interview Saal said he didn’t know if he could get back the items, but it wasn’t probably doing to happen if he was in jail.
On Jan. 11 in Chetek, the theft of an UTV was reported. The vehicle was later located at the dead end of 6½ Avenue.
Impressions of tracks made at the victim’s residence and UTV led authorities to Saal, who told investigators he and another man smoked some methamphetamine and took the UTV.
On Jan. 10, the owner of Image Plastics in Chetek reported the business had been broken into and several items were missing, including a plasma cutter, Stihl chain saw, welding cart and metal cart.
A search warrant was conducted on a camper where Joshua Thompson and Andrea Thompson lived. They admitted to committing the burglary at Image Plastics on Jan. 9.
The couple said Saal had told them about the business, and the three of them drove to Image Plastics. Amanda Thompson said as they pulled into the parking lot, Saal “called dibs” on the generator and talked about the welder and welding cart.
Joshua Thompson and Andrea Thompson said the items were now stored at Joshua’s home in Houston, Minn., and Joshua’s son, Adam, brought the items, including welders, welding helmets and tools, back to Chetek.
As Saal had been convicted of possession of meth in Washburn County, he was charged as a repeater.
Conviction of burglary of place or dwelling carries a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 12½ years, or both. An operating a motor vehicle without consent conviction carries a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to six years, or both. Conviction of being a repeater increases the sentencing limits.
Saal faces these charges in an adjourned initial appearance on March 2, as well as on the other two cases, where he has been charged with fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and issuing worthless checks.
