The Rice Lake Main Street Association received the blessings of the Park Board committee Thursday to pursue fundraising for a public boat dock and may be able to get city help in obtaining a grant.
The Rock the Dock campaign aims to raise enough funds to place a boat dock along Lakeshore Drive near the downtown, although association Executive Director DeAnna Westphal said she has a ways to go to learn more about what type of dock is best for the funds they can raise, how far out it should extend into the water and whether the association’s plans will meet with city and state approval.
“Right now I’m creating the buzz,” Westphal said, later explaining, “We are not doing this this year even if the money comes in.”
While the committee gave insight into types of docks and lighting, the location seemed to be all but settled, taking private landowners’ concerns into consideration.
The recommendation is to place the dock on city property just north of Moose Lodge, located on Newton Street. A sidewalk extending north comes to a stop at a slab, where the city could extend a walkway to the lakeshore to connect to the dock.
The Main Street Association plans to also buy equipment and lighting, maintain flowers in the area and donate the dock to the city once a list of the names of donors has been placed.
Jim Anderson, director of the Community Services Department, thought the project could be eligible for grants and said the city could co-sponsor a grant if funds are available.
Shoreline Market
Westphal also explained her vision of the future of Shoreline Market.
The farmer’s market at Veterans Memorial Park yielded $1,200 in vendors fees, which were donated to the city. But Westphal foresees the market growing to produce much more funds for the city.
Market hours last year ran from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, but Westphal thinks it should open later, although still conclude at 1 p.m. with vendors afterward taking down their stands.
The committee recommended that the vendors be lined along the sidewalks, although not facing Lakeshore Drive to discourage drivers from slowing down to check the wares from their moving vehicles.
City worker Mike Ashlin floated the idea of moving the market to Knapp-Stout Park, and the committee thought the idea had merit, but Westphal said it was difficult to move a farmer’s market once established and she aimed to have the Veterans Park location be a place for families to linger.
Westphal said she’d always like to see the market open the second weekend of Aquafest, although that’s early in the season for produce.
