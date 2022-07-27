DeAnna Westphal

Rice Lake Main Street Association Executive Director DeAnna Westphal is leaving the position after about a 1½ years on the job. Her last day is Saturday.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The outgoing executive director of the Rice Lake Main Street Association can point to a number of new or enhanced events and activities with pride that she has orchestrated during her 1½-year tenure.

But she doesn’t consider them the pinnacle of her achievement. Instead, it’s the hometown-proud feelings she’s generated in Rice Lake.

