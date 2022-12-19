Mike Hover

Lt. Mike Hover takes over as Rice Lake fire chief on Jan. 1. A ceremony to install him in the position hasn’t been scheduled yet.

 Photo submitted

When Rice Lake Fire Department Lt. Mike Hover put forward his name to interview for the post as the next fire chief, he didn’t expect to rise to the top, but he wanted to show his desire to move up in the ranks. Now that he’s been tapped to succeed the former fire chief and two interim chiefs, he is excited — and a little bit nervous — about moving the department forward.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Hover said. “I didn’t expect it. I’ve only been a lieutenant for four months.”

