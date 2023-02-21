Voting

Dave Wilson mans the ballot tabulator at the polls today in Rice Lake. City residents of District 1 are voting for either Stephen P. Brown, Bruce Willers and Shasta Westaby to represent them. The two candidates who receive the most votes will face off on the April 4 ballot. Statewide, voters will choose two among four candidates — Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz — to vie for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April. Polls are open until 8 p.m.

