...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow
expected. Snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the entire storm, total storm accumulations
will range from 14 to 19 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM
Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dave Wilson mans the ballot tabulator at the polls today in Rice Lake. City residents of District 1 are voting for either Stephen P. Brown, Bruce Willers and Shasta Westaby to represent them. The two candidates who receive the most votes will face off on the April 4 ballot. Statewide, voters will choose two among four candidates — Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz — to vie for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April. Polls are open until 8 p.m.
