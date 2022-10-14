Memorial for teens killed by crash

Memorials have been placed at the scene of a crash which has claimed the lives of two teens.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to wear purple today in honor of the teens who died as a result of a one-vehicle rollover Monday evening north of Chetek.

The Rice Lake Area School District is wearing purple on Friday “to honor of both of the young ladies lost way too soon,” according to the Sheriff’s Department. “Both had a favorite color of purple.”

