Although Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Rice Lake City Council was canceled, it will meet in special session at 5 p.m. at City Hall to address the matter of a liquor license transfer.

Jessica L. Myers, d/b/a Mr. Bob’s at 205 N. Main St., wishes to surrender her class B combo liquor license, but only if it is awarded to Brian W. Skar, the establishment’s operator.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments