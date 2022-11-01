With the installation of the sculpture Manoomin, Rod Olson saw the culmination of his dream to beautify the lakeshore on the north side of Rice Lake and tell the history of the area from prehistoric times through the settler era. Although the former physician was unable to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday due to his deteriorating health, the Rice Lake Historical Sculptures Committee celebrated their accomplishments and thanked donors and volunteers.

Olson, whose office had overlooked the bay at the old hospital site, wanted to “bring art and history together in a natural setting that raises awareness of the past, creates joy and draws visitors to experience the beauty of the lakeshore,” said committee member Doug Edwardsen. “And if you folks drive by here on just about any day, you’ll see families have stopped here taking selfies, kids reading the signs, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

