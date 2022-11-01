Rod Olson, who spearheaded the Rice Lake Historical Sculpture project, watches the dedication of the fourth and final Lakeshore Drive statue, Manoomin, on Oct. 15 in Rice Lake. The former doctor was no longer physically capable of attending Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the project, as well as volunteers and donors.
Speaker Doug Edwardsen, chairman of the Rice Lake Historical Project, sums up Rod Olson’s commitment to the sculpture project, describes the sculptures, and thanks donors and volunteers at a ribbon cutting held Thursday on Lakeshore Drive.
Carol Olson, the wife of Rod Olson, holds a sign from Rod on Thursday that thanks the financial contributors who enabled the former doctor to realize his dream of sharing the history of Rice Lake and beautifying the lakeshore.
Wooly the Mammoth, the first statue to grace Lakeshore Drive on the shores of Hospital Bay, symbolizes prehistoric times. Although the beast looms over passersby, it’s only about three-quarters the size of a real mammoth.
The community came together to create and erect The Trail Tree, the third statue to be placed on Lakeshore Drive. It represents and explains the trails the Indigenous people traveled in the area, and between Chetek and the Bayfield peninsula on Lake Superior.
Manoomin (Food that Grows on Water) celebrates Ojibwe culture and history, plus conveys the importance of wild rice to the Indigenous people.
Trusty Rusty the Drafthorse characterizes the hard work settlers undertook to forge the land between the 1700s and the 1930s in the Rice Lake area.
With the installation of the sculpture Manoomin, Rod Olson saw the culmination of his dream to beautify the lakeshore on the north side of Rice Lake and tell the history of the area from prehistoric times through the settler era. Although the former physician was unable to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday due to his deteriorating health, the Rice Lake Historical Sculptures Committee celebrated their accomplishments and thanked donors and volunteers.
Olson, whose office had overlooked the bay at the old hospital site, wanted to “bring art and history together in a natural setting that raises awareness of the past, creates joy and draws visitors to experience the beauty of the lakeshore,” said committee member Doug Edwardsen. “And if you folks drive by here on just about any day, you’ll see families have stopped here taking selfies, kids reading the signs, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
