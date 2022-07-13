Results announced from 63rd annual Indianhead Saddle Club show

Ring steward Shane Kisling and his daughter Madison ready for 63rd annual Indianhead Saddle Club show to begin.

 Photo submitted

Results have been announced from the 63rd annual Indianhead Saddle Club show on July 10 at its show grounds north of Rice Lake on 22½ Avenue.

High Points results include the following:

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments