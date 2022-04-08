Restoring The Awe of God will be hosting a Passover meal called a Seder on April 15. In order to accommodate “everyone to our table,” the event is open to the public via Zoom.

Passover is a Judeo-Christian historical event when God freed His people from the bondage of slavery and into the Kingdom of Heaven.

