Response & Recovery Fund aids pantries

COVID-19 has changed many things in Barron County. The economic impact is being felt immediately. The United Way of Rice Lake and the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services have partnered to establish the Barron County COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund.
This will help local non-profit food pantries secure the food needed for the anticipated increase in use.
“When you feel the most helpless, you actually have the power to do the most good, said Trisha Witham, Dementia Care Specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, who is helping with the project. “As we move into physical distancing and quarantine, it is natural to feel isolated. Staying away from other people, though necessary, doesn’t fulfill our need to take action. Fortunately, even in isolation, you can help.”
As the need for support from food pantries grows, the public can donate to the Barron County COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund.
This will help ensure these vital relief agencies stay open and accessible.
The fund has been started with $250 that was generously donated by Dairy State Bank employees.
The public can donate at either of the following websites: https://unitedtoact.org/ricelakeuw/support-your-local-food-pantries-through-the-united-way-of-rice-lake or https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/barron-county-covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund.
Or mail to United Way of Rice Lake P.O. Box 325 Rice Lake WI 54868.
