Reservations are due by Oct. 5 for the Chippewa Valley Council's Leaders of Character Banquet on Oct. 25 at Turtleback Golf Course, where Duke Thurs of Rice Lake will be honored with the Good Scout Award. Cocktails served at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $150 per person or $1,000 per table of eight.

Thurs was nominated for the award for the numerous hours, time and effort he puts into the community through volunteering at Marshfield Medical Center, Meals On Wheels, Bethany Lutheran Church and the Rice Lake Area School District. He is a member of the Rice Lake Tourism Commission, Rice Lake Lions Club, the Blue Hills Masons, the Rice Lake Elks and serves on Dairy State Bank's Holding Board and its Board of Directors. Although he was never a Scout, Thurs has two grandsons who are Eagle Scouts. His family includes his wife Marlene, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

