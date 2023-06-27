Wisconsin Budget

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his state budget address at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Feb. 15. The Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget, which lawmakers plan to vote on Wednesday, June 28, includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut covering all income levels, a cut to the UW System and more money for public K-12 and private voucher schools.

MADISON — Republicans plan to make no substantive changes to the state budget, meaning that a cut in funding to the UW System that puts the entire spending plan in jeopardy of being vetoed will remain, legislative leaders said Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has threatened to veto the two-year spending plan if UW funding for diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programming is cut. The plan passed by a Republican-controlled budget committee reduces UW funding by $32 million and eliminates nearly 190 positions, money and staff dedicated toward DEI staff salaries and programs.

  

