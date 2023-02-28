...SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over western Minnesota this evening and
spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota through western
Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending Wednesday
afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will see 2 to
6 inches, with local amounts as high as 7 inches possible near
Alexandria and Long Prairie. Areas most likely to receive in
excess of 3 inches of snow include those . A Winter Weather
Advisory continues to be in effect for locations along and north of a line
from Montevideo to the Twin Cities in Minnesota, to Eau Claire in
Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
MADISON — The Republican head of the state Assembly’s higher education committee wants to limit future UW tuition increases to no more than the rate of inflation, an idea unveiled Tuesday that comes after a decade of frozen tuitions.
The proposal from Rep. David Murphy and Sen. Andre Jacque, both Republicans, would prohibit the UW Board of Regents from increasing in-state undergraduate tuitions and fees by more than the previous year’s rate of inflation. They circulated it Tuesday for co-sponsors.
